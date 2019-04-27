In this image made available on Tuesday April 16, 2019 flames and smoke rise from the blaze after the spire toppled over on Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. An inferno that raged through Notre Dame Cathedral for more than 12 hours destroyed its spire and its roof but spared its twin medieval bell towers, and a frantic rescue effort saved the monument’s “most precious treasures,” including the Crown of Thorns purportedly worn by Jesus, officials said Tuesday. (Thierry Mallet/Associated Press)

PARIS — Paris police say areas near Notre Dame Cathedral with elevated lead levels after the fire that ravaged the famous monument will remain closed to the public until they are deemed safe.

The fire sent large amounts of lead into the air because hundreds of tons of the metal were used in Notre Dame’s frame, as well as the church spire that burned and collapsed.

Paris police have advised residents and shopkeepers around Notre Dame to remove any surface dust they see with wet wipes.

The city’s police force said in a statement Saturday that no cases of lead poisoning have been reported since the April 15 fire but most health risks come from long-term exposure.

The statement said precautions will be taken to protect workers when Notre Dame is rebuilt.

