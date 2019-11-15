Macron’s office said it’s time for a meeting because of “major advances” in negotiations since this summer, including troop withdrawals and prisoner exchanges.

The leaders of the four countries first met in Normandy in 2014, and their group is dubbed the “Normandy Format.” They last met in 2016.

This will be the first such meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, elected this year in part on promises to end the conflict between the neighbors.

