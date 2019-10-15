Saab said Lebanon understands Cypriot concerns over such arrivals and that the Lebanese navy had stopped migrants trying to reach Cyprus “many times.”
Saab added that the both countries are looking to better coordinate their naval forces.
Cyprus officials have said that the EU-member country leads the 28 member-bloc in the number of asylum applications relative to its population.
