LISBON, Portugal — A Portuguese politician who campaigned against real estate speculation has quit after it emerged he bought a downtown Lisbon building for 347,000 euros ($405,000) and renovated it for sale with a list price of 5.7 million euros ($6.7 million).

Ricardo Robles resigned his seat on Lisbon City Council on Monday, saying controversy over the deal had become a political problem and made it hard for him to do his job.

Robles said he bought the building, which includes 11 apartments, in 2014 with his sister. A luxury real estate company started advertising it last February.

Robles belongs to the Left Bloc, a radical left-wing party and an important backer in parliament of Portugal’s center-left Socialist government.

The party had defended Robles’ conduct, saying he did nothing wrong.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.