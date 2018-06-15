Iranian women, who have been banned from soccer stadiums in the Islamic republic since 1980, have taken their protest to the sport’s biggest event: the World Cup.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, female soccer fans staged demonstrations during Friday’s match between Iran and Morocco, hoisting posters against the ban.

“Iran doesn’t want to see happy women in the stadium,” said Sara, 34, a member of a group called OpenStadiums that works in Iran to overturn the ban. She, along with the other Iranian women in this story, spoke on the condition of partial anonymity because she feared being arrested upon her return home. “They’re worried about what else we’ll want.”

During her protest, she wore a hijab to disguise her face and so that she would look no different from the women back home.

Women in Iran have been forbidden from attending all-male sporting events since a year after the 1979 Islamic revolution, but last year authorities overturned a ban on women attending volleyball games. Female sports fans have gone to great lengths to defy the ban, donning beards and wigs to sneak into stadiums at home. Authorities arrest women they find at the matches.

Sara said she hopes the volleyball decision signaled that women will soon be allowed to watch the country’s favorite sport.



Iranian women hold a banner in front of the stadium ahead of the Iran-Morocco game in St. Petersburg on Friday. (Courtesy of OpenStadiums)

“Iranian women have been made even more vulnerable by the poor economic situation,” she said. “Let us be free, let us watch the games.”

Ahead of the World Cup, the Iranian reggae band Abjeez released a song in support of allowing women into soccer stadiums. The opening lyrics go, “The empty seat by your side is my place/To have me by your side is your right. It’s my right!”

When Gianni Infantino, the head of global soccer federation FIFA, visited Tehran in March, he raised the issue of the ban with Iranian authorities and urged them to reconsider. He was assured by President Hassan Rouhani that the country would soon allow women to watch soccer matches.

Iranian women were unimpressed.

“FIFA shouldn’t take sides, but apparently they do,” said Maryam, an Iranian civil rights activist. She went to the stadium Friday dressed in large aviator sunglasses and a silver visor, where she held up a sign that read, “Support Iranian women to attend stadiums.”



A steward talks to fans who are displaying a banner during the Iran-Morocco match on Friday. (Dylan Martinez/Reuters)

On the other side of the city on Friday, under the light evening sky of Russia’s cultural capital, Iranian women gathered to watch their team on large screens outside.

Roshanak, a 31-year-old from Tehran, watched the game, transfixed. Her face painted in swirly designs in Iran’s red, white and green colors, she would soon watch in a stadium as her country plays against Portugal in Saransk in 10 days.

“This will be my first-ever live game,” she said. “Of course I want us to win, but being there is victory for me.”

