Parnas and his associate, Igor Fruman, used their deep knowledge of a Ukrainian government known for functioning on secret inside deals — a reputation it is trying to change — to support Giuliani’s efforts. The two have now been charged over alleged campaign finance violations.



The trove of mobile phone communications released in recent days from Parnas reveal a frantic schedule of meetings, telephone calls and mobile phone messages over the past year.

The connections read like a Who’s Who of Ukraine’s political elite: members of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inner circle, the country’s head police officer, chief of the security services, two former top prosecutors and one of Ukraine’s richest men.

Parnas’s messages showed how he ping-ponged around the globe, jetting to Warsaw, Kyiv, Vienna, Israel, Paris and Madrid, always, he has claimed, with Giuliani’s consent and Trump’s knowledge, juggling a laundry list of tasks from the group involved in the project that included Giuliani, Derek Harvey, an aide to the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, and lawyer Victoria Toensing.

The operation dismayed Ukraine anti-corruption activists who felt that it hurt the country just as it is struggling trying to shake off its past as a shady post-Soviet backwater where prosecutions could be bought and sold and you could get whatever you wanted with the right political connections.

Political analyst Taras Semenyuk of KyivStratPro, a strategic consultancy firm in Kyiv, said the American political machinations and the secret negotiations by Ukrainian officials with Parnas and others had damaged Ukraine’s reputation.

“This shows the weakness of the Ukrainian institutions, which can also be used by international partners for their own political purposes. Parnas and Fruman knew it and so they smashed this weak point.”

Parnas had a reputation for doing most of the talking on behalf of himself and his associate Fruman, who had the high level contacts. They represented themselves to Ukraine officials as the path to Trump, via Giuliani.

The efforts to convince Zelensky to announce an inquiry into Biden are at the heart of the impeachment process.

The messages track Parnas’s hopes and frustrations as they rose and fell. Parnas, Fruman and Giuliani initially struggled for traction with the administration of newly-elected Zelensky, a TV comedian who swept into office April 21 on a mandate to end corruption and put a stop to clannish insider deals.

Earlier in the year Parnas had approached his predecessor, then President Petro Poroshenko, he has said, only to see him voted out.

At times Parnas and Giuliani showed frustration when efforts to get Zelensky officials to cooperate stumbled. Giuliani and Parnas struggled and failed to get a meeting between Giuliani and Zelensky in April and May.

When his texts to members of Zelensky’s presidential administration went unanswered Parnas, left hanging, responded, “??” with double question marks.

He sent “??” to a close Zelensky aide, Sergiy Shefir on July 24, the day before the Trump’s “do us a favor though” phone call with Zelensky that led to the impeachment trial. It would be his last message to Shefir. (In the week before, Trump had told his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to hold back almost $400 million in military aid for Ukraine and it was reinstated soon after the call.)

Eight days after Zelensky’s inauguration as president on May 20, Parnas was on his phone, trying to contact the Zelensky aide Shefir.

He texted Shefir asking when it would be convenient to speak but got no answer. Two question marks elicited no response.

He kept trying with Interior Minister Arden Avakov, a holdover from the previous Poroshenko administration.

He asked him what was going on, resorting again to the double question marks when Avakov failed to respond straight away. Eleven minutes later Avakov sent back a message that everything was normal and he and others were with Zelensky and he would speak to him tomorrow.

At 7:30 next morning, a frustrated Parnas erupted in a message to Avakov, apparently referring to Shefir and someone else he called “the relevant person.”

“Sergei won’t connect!!! And no message from the relevant person!!! It’s very important that we speak today!!!” he wrote. Sergei is the Russian spelling for Sergiy.

Fruman and Parnas also visited Ukrainian billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky, an influential oligarch who is close to Zelensky, in Israel in April, requesting he set up a meeting between Giuliani and Zelensky, without success. However Kolomoisky was still in touch with Parnas as late as September and October.

The analyst Semenyuk said Ukraine had to escape its reputation for secret inside deals with government officials. But he said Zelensky’s administration, which has pledged to confront corruption, had inherited the problem.

“Ukraine is drawn again into U.S. internal political games, thanks to officials of the former president Poroshenko, who pursued their own goals,” he said. “Zelensky inherited the system that was built by Poroshenko and now, whether he wants it or not, has to maneuver to avoid being used again by one of the parties of the U.S. presidential elections.”

Oleksandr Lemenov, of the anti-corruption organization State Watch, said enduring corruption made Ukraine attractive to unscrupulous figures. He saw Parnas and Fruman’s activities in Ukraine as improper.

“The behavior of Fruman and Parnas as representatives of Rudolph Giuliani did not surprise me personally,” he said. “We understand that there are certain circles in the U.S. who are abusing their positions.”