James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were enjoying a warm Saturday evening in the city’s Forbury Gardens park when they were stabbed. Each died from a single stab wound. Three other men were injured.
Police declared the stabbings a terrorist attack. Prosecutors said Saadallah, an asylum-seeker who was living in Reading, stabbed all six victims within two minutes while shouting “Allahu akbar” — the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”
Judge Nigel Sweeney said during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court that Saadallah maintained he was not motivated by an ideological cause and had not done substantial planning for the attack.
The judge set a sentencing hearing for the week of Dec. 7.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.