The surprise visit by Hifter takes place ahead of a weekend summit in Berlin aimed at halting the conflict in oil-rich Libya which is being fueled by competing international support for the warring sides.

Turkey, which has promised to send troops to back Libya’s government against Hifter’s offensive, is at odds with Greece over oil-and-gas drilling rights in the East Mediterranean.

Police maintained a heavy security presence outside the hotel next to parliament in central Athens where Hifter is staying.