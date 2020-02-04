It also listed China, citing “the malicious use of Chinese cyber capabilities in Lithuanian cyberspace.”

“Russia’s confrontation with the West in the international arena encourages Moscow to coordinate its interests with China,” according to the 324-page annual assessment by the Defense Ministry and State Security agency. “These countries maintain close political and military relations and coordinate positions on international issues.”

AD

AD

Lithuania broke away from the Soviet Union three decades ago and joined NATO and the EU in 2004.

Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine has raised new worries in the Baltic region that Lithuania and neighboring Latvia and Estonia — all former Soviet republics — could be next.