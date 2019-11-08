Venckiene, who was extradited back to Lithuania from Chicago on Tuesday, is accused of submitting false reports regarding the existence of the pedophile ring.

Venckiene says the accusations are politically motivated.

Venckiene fled Lithuania in 2013 after receiving death threats. She and her son sought political asylum there.

Arrested at Vilnius’ request in early 2018, she waged a nearly two-year legal battle to avoid extradition to Lithuania.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD