The French Embassy told the the region’s main news agency that two staff members of the French Embassy in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius had tested positive for coronavirus and they were part of Macron’s delegation.
The persons are self-isolating and the French Embassy has been closed for several days, BNS said. There was no immediate reaction from the French mission in Vilnius.
According to BNS, the delegation from Paris was pre-tested and the results were negative before the visit.
Macron visited Lithuania on Sept. 28-29.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.