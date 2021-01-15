Al-Megrahi was found guilty of mass murder. The family of the former intelligence officer has long claimed his innocence and plans to appeal to the U.K. Supreme Court.
Al-Megrahi lost one appeal and abandoned another before being freed in 2009 on compassionate grounds because he was terminally ill with cancer.
He died in Libya in 2012, still protesting his innocence. His family has sought to overturn the murder conviction, citing concerns about the evidence, including doubts about the timer alleged to have detonated the bomb.
