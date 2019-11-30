Khan, a burly man with a thick black beard, was tackled to the ground on the bridge by members of the public, who were hailed by the queen in a statement Saturday as “brave individuals who put their own lives at risk to selflessly help and protect others.”

Khan was wearing what turned out to be a fake “suicide vest” and was first subdued by men armed with a fire extinguisher and a narwhal tusk, taken off the wall of the Fishmongers’ Hall beside the bridge, where the attack began.

The attack has also has left British authorities facing questions over early-release provisions for inmates jailed for terrorism-related crimes, and monitoring after they are free.

Born and raised in Britain, Khan was released from prison 11 months ago and living in Stafford, about a two-hour train journey northwest of London.

One of the conditions of his release on parole in December 2018 was the requirement that he wear an electronic tracking device on his ankle, which Khan had on at the time of his attack.

In 2012, the then-22-year-old Khan was sentenced to 16 years and jailed, along with eight others, for plotting to attack London landmarks, including the stock exchange, and pubs in his hometown of Stoke-on-Trent.

Back in 2012, Khan was a member of a cell inspired by the al-Qaeda terror organization. The group was trying to assemble materials and knowledge to make pipe bombs and other explosive devices, according to accounts of his earlier conviction. The men were also fundraising to construct a religious school in Pakistan that would have been used instead to train terrorists.

The plotters were arrested before they could carry out any attacks, as they were being monitored and surveilled by the British domestic law enforcement and intelligence service, MI5.

Noting that Khan had been convicted of “terrorist offenses,” Deputy Police Commissioner Neil Basu said late Friday, “He was released from prison in December 2018 on license and clearly, a key line of inquiry now is to establish how he came to carry out this attack.”

Police said the incident started at Fishmongers’ Hall, which stands beside the entrance to the London Bridge in the City of London.

Basu said Khan was attending a London event hosted by “Learning Together” — a Cambridge University-backed program that works to reeducate and socialize prisoners — when he launched the attack.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said that police were working “full tilt to understand exactly what has happened and whether anyone else was involved.” Detectives would also work “around the clock to identify those who lost their lives,” she said.

Brandon Lewis, Britain’s security minister, said he couldn’t comment on the Khan case, but told the BBC that going forward it would be right to “look again at the sentences, as I say, around these kind of violent crimes.”

Asked if those who commit terrorism offenses should not be allowed to reduce their sentences in the way that Khan did, Lewis said: “That’s one of the things we got to look at in terms of lessons learned and how we do the sentencing.”

Later Friday, Dutch police said that three people, all minors, were wounded in a stabbing on a crowded shopping street in The Hague. Police said that they were searching for the attacker, whom they identified as a man in a jogging suit between 45 and 50 years old. They released no further information about the incident, including whether there was any connection to the attack in London.

Amateur video of Friday’s London attack, showed at least three people wrestling with the assailant before police arrived, one wielding the tusk of a narwhal, a white Arctic sea mammal with a single horn. Another person with a fire extinguisher, and one seemingly armed with nothing but quick reflexes, helped bring Khan to the ground.

According to the Times of London, the man wielding the whale tusk was a chef from Poland, who works at Fishmongers’ Hall.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, no relation to the attacker, hailed the bravery of ordinary people.

“What’s remarkable about the images we have seen is the breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran toward danger, not knowing what confronted them,” he said.

Khan noted that people would not have known at the time that the device worn by the attacker was fake. “They really are the best of us, another example of the bravery and heroism of ordinary Londoners,” he said.

The bridge across the River Thames in central London is a major artery — and was the scene in June 2017 of a terrorist attack in which assailants identified as sympathizers of the Islamic State rammed pedestrians with a van, then sought out victims to stab. In that attack, the three assailants also wore fake explosive vests and were fatally shot after killing eight people.

President Trump, who is headed to London on Monday for a meeting of NATO leaders, said, “The United States strongly condemns all horrific acts of violence on innocent people, and we pledge our full support to our ally, the United Kingdom.”

Amanda Hunter, an American living in London who was on a bus about to cross the bridge, told the BBC that when she looked out the window, “I just saw these three police officers going over to a man. I believe he was carrying, maybe, it seemed like there was something in his hand. I’m not 100 percent sure, but then one of the police officers shot him.”

Britain is in the midst of a general election, and voters go to the polls in two weeks. It’s unclear whether or how the latest attack might affect the race.

During the last general election in 2017, the campaign was interrupted by two terrorist attacks, which both of the main political parties attempted to capitalize on. Labour attacked the Conservatives for cutting police numbers, and the Conservatives attacked Labour leadership for what they said were sympathies for anti-Western militants.

On June 3, 2017, he was walking along London Bridge when a white van smashed into railings on the bridge. “I was walking back home on my own, and I walked up and that’s when the van smashed into the railings and it was all chaos,” he said in an interview. He said that “the feeling” in the air today was “very much the same.”

“We were always told that these things happen once, they don’t happen again. I feel like, of all the incidents that have happened in the world, this is the only place that’s happened twice.”

