He said families of the victims had been critical of MI5’s decision to suspend its monitoring of Khuram Butt, leader of the three attackers shot dead by police after they drove a van into pedestrians and stabbed people in Borough Market.
During the inquest, evidence showed that the 27-year-old Butt looked at extremist material online and studied Islamic State videos and sermons from extremist preachers.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD