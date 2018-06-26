LONDON — A London couple who murdered their French nanny and burned her body on a bonfire in their backyard have been sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.

A judge said 35-year-old Sabrina Kouider and 40-year-old Ouissem Medouni subjected Sophie Lionnet to an attack that was “prolonged and without pity.”

The French pair was convicted last month of killing 21-year-old Lionnet at their south London home in September. Each had denied murder and blamed the other.

Prosecutors say the pair killed Lionnet after becoming obsessed with the false belief she was in league with Kouider’s ex-boyfriend Mark Walton, a founding member of Irish boy band Boyzone.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard sentenced Kouider and Medouni on Tuesday to life with no chance of parole for 30 years.

