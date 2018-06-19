LONDON — A small explosion at a London Underground station on Tuesday evening left a few people with minor injuries, but officials said the incident did not seem to be related to terrorism.

Police said they were not aware of any serious injuries in what the force called a “minor explosion” at Southgate tube station in northwest London.

British Transport Police tweeted: “We do not believe this to be terror related.”

Police said the Southgate Tube station was closed while police investigated a suspicious package. Police cordons were put in place and the public was asked to keep away.

The Metropolitan Police said officers remained on the scene and were investigating.

Transport police said a “small number” of people were treated at the scene. The nature of the injuries was not immediately clear. There were no immediate reports of anyone needing hospital treatment.

Police responded after people ran from the station and said there had been an explosion.

Police said no cause has yet been established.

