The incident took place on the main commercial street in south London’s Streatham neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, local time.

The BBC reported that witnesses said on social media that they heard three gunshots and that ambulances were in the area.

The stabbing follows a string of terrorism-related incidents in central London.

In November, a British-born, al-Qaeda-inspired man named Usman Khan stabbed five people before he was tackled by members of the public and shot dead by police. Two of his victims died.

Khan was free on parole, with an electronic tracking device on his ankle, when he entered a conference focused on the rehabilitation of violent offenders and terrorists. Khan, who slashed at his victims with knives and wore a fakesuicide vest, had been previously convicted of conspiring to bomb London landmarks.

In a June 2017 attack, three assailants identified as sympathizers of the Islamic State rammed pedestrians with a van on a major bridge over the River Thames in central London, then sought out victims to stab. In that assault, the three terrorists also wore fake explosive vests and were fatally shot after killing eight people and wounding 48.