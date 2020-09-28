Uber responded to the ruling, saying that they were “pleased” and “as always, safety is our priority as we work together to keep London moving.”

Last November, London’s transport authorities said that they would not renew Uber’s license to operate in the British capital after thousands of trips were made with someone other than the booked driver. One of the biggest concerns was that unauthorized drivers could upload their photographs to an authorized driver’s account, allowing them to pick up passengers. London authorities had estimated that at least 14,000 journeys were made this way.

It was the second time in two years that that London transport authorities rejected Uber’s license to operate in the British capital.

Uber appealed both decisions, and was allowed to continue to operate until a final decision was made.

The latest case was heard at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

In his written verdict, Judge Tanweer Ikram wrote: “Despite their historical failings, I find them, now, to be a fit and proper person to hold a London PHV [private hire vehicle] operator’s licence.”

Uber, he said, “does not have a perfect record but it has been an improving picture.” He said that he was “satisfied that they are doing what a reasonable business in their sector could be expected to do, perhaps even more.”

The judge has yet to decide on what, if any, conditions will be attached. In his judgement, Ikram wrote that he would like to “hear from the advocates on conditions and on my determination as to the length of a licence.”

The Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, a trade body for London's black-cab industry, called Monday’s ruling “appalling.”

“Uber has demonstrated time and again that it simply can’t be trusted to put the safety of Londoners, its drivers and other road users above profit,” the group’s statement said. “Sadly, it seems that Uber is too big to regulate effectively, but too big to fail.”

London is one of Uber’s largest European markets. The company has around 45,000 drivers cruising its streets.

In a separate legal battle, Uber is appealing an employment tribunal ruling that found its drivers can be classified as workers and are entitled to workers’ rights, including minimum wage and vacation pay. Uber says its drivers are self-employed independent contractors.