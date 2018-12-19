LONDON — London’s Gatwick Airport has been shut down while officials urgently investigate reports that two drones were flying above the airfield.

The airport suspended all flights late Wednesday, causing severe disruptions just days before Christmas during one of the heaviest travel times of the year.

Gatwick advised travelers via Twitter to check flights scheduled for Thursday before heading to the airport. It also advised anyone planning to pick up arriving passengers to check first.

Gatwick says in a statement that it apologizes for the inconvenience but must place safety first. It is a major airport south of London.

There have been occasional reports of drones nearly hitting commercial airliners in the London area in recent years.

