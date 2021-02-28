Croatia’s anti-graft authorities have launched several investigations against Bandic, who was detained in 2014 but was still later re-elected to the post.
Mourning his death, some citizens lit candles Sunday outside Bandic’s Zagreb home.
Bandic “lived for his city and its citizens, who always came first, and for his job, which he did with energy and love, and to which he gave the whole of himself,” Bandic’s office said.
Bandic has had previous health problems.
Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced. Bandic left behind a wife and a daughter.
