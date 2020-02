The religious crown went missing in 1993 and was discovered in Rotterdam in October.

Ethiopia, like many African nations, has been outspoken about its interest in seeing artifacts returned home from museums and private owners around the world.

AD

The Dutch government in a statement said the crown was the property of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. It said the crown went missing from the Holy Trinity Church in the village of Cheleqot.

AD

For years the crown was in the hands of Sirak Asfaw, a Dutch national of Ethiopian origin, the statement said. He reached out to the foreign ministry last year “through the mediation of art detective Arthur Brand, to discuss how to return this important cultural artifact.”

The Dutch minister for foreign trade, Sigrid Kaag, attended the handover ceremony.

“We’re honored and delighted to have been able to facilitate the rightful return,” Kaag said.

___

Mike Corder in Amsterdam contributed.