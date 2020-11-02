Dhimoila called an Associated Press reporter from a police station in southern Lyon after being taken to a police station for questioning about the Saturday shooting of Rev. Nikolaos Kakavelakis with a sawed-off shotgun, prompting a manhunt after the assailant who fled the scene.

The priest is in critical condition in a hospital.

AD

Kakavelakis had finished his tenure about a month ago, and had been scheduled to return soon to Greece after his time working at the Lyon church, community leaders have said.

AD

Dhimoila confirmed he had been involved in a scuffle caught on video in which he was seen being expelled from a church door, then trying to re-enter as the priest kicked at him and slammed the door shut. Dhimoila said he didn’t recall exactly when the incident took place.

From a police station on rue Marius Berliet in southern Lyon, Dhimoila said he had “no idea” who was behind the shooting, but knew a lot about the Greek Orthodox community in Lyon.

Dhimoila said police who entered his home at around 8 a.m. on Monday scooped up the documentation he had assembled about Kakavelakis.

AD

On Sunday, police released an initial suspect and widened a search for the gunman who critically wounded the priest as he closed the door to his official residence at a church in the city of Lyon.

Dhimoila runs a blog whose title in French translates as “Friends of the Hellenic community of Lyon.”

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Anti-terrorism prosecutors are not investigating the case, and the Lyon prosecutor opened an attempted murder investigation.

It came amid tensions within the Greek Orthodox community in Lyon.