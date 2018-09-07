German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron make deceleration to the media prior to a meeting at the Pharo Palace in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Marseille for talks on European issues such as migration and eurozone reform. (Claude Paris/Associated Press)

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are holding talks on major European issues from Brexit to how to better coordinate policy on migrants.

In a short statement Friday, Merkel said “France and Germany share a common approach” on migration.

Both leaders are pushing for effective plans to bolster the EU’s external borders and want the bloc to show greater solidarity in order to ease the pressure on point-of-entry nations like Greece, Italy and Spain.

At their meeting in the southern French city of Marseille, the two are also set to discuss Britain’s looming exit from the European Union as well as defense issues.

