All government ministers will be switched over to electric or hybrid-engine rechargeable vehicles, and they’ll be encouraged to take trains instead of planes for non-emergency trips under four hours, Borne said on France Info radio. She said she’ll take the train for a visit to northern France on Friday.
Macron’s hybrid-engine armored car will have a rechargeable battery, she said.
Reinforced efforts to protect the Alpine glory of Mont-Blanc, western Europe’s highest peak, are also expected to be announced by Macron himself on Thursday. He’ll also visit a glacier that, like others across the Alps, is shrinking dramatically.
Borne is going with Macron on that visit to the Alps. She said they’ll travel by plane.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.