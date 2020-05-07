Despite tensions with Russia over its actions in Ukraine, Macron argued that “this common memory should bring us together.” He added that the virus pandemic “makes the construction of peace and stability on the continent and in the rest of the world more necessary than ever,” according to a French presidential statement.
While France is starting to reopen as the virus recedes, infections are still rising in Russia.
Macron has increasingly reached out to Russia, even as his relationship with United States President Donald Trump has been strained by trade and other disputes.
Trump also spoke with Putin Thursday, saying the U.S. is ready to provide assistance to any country in need, including Russia, according to the White House.
