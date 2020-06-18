Macron’s crossing of the English Channel was heavy with symbolism and featured stage-crafted moments designed by the public relations staffs of the two governments to elevate their leaders by harking back to a glorious past.

AD

There were flyovers by fighter jets from both France and Britain, first in Paris and then in London, performed by Alpha jets from the French air force’s Patrouille de France and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows.

AD

And yet the shadow of the pandemic clouded all the pomp and circumstance, and the visit was hardly business as usual.

Both of the leaders Macron is due to meet — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles — were among the most prominent people to contract the coronavirus. Johnson battled the virus for nearly two weeks and spent several nights in an intensive care unit.

Macron was greeted Thursday at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, 71, alongside his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who are emerging from months of isolation because of the pandemic.

AD

Charles said earlier this week that he has not fully recovered his sense of smell after having contracted the virus in March, the BBC reported.

The socially distanced meet-and-greet, and a cup of English tea, marked the first time that members of the royal family have staged a face-to-face “engagement,” as such events are called, since the lockdown began in March.

AD

Later in the day, Macron will meet Johnson at 10 Downing Street, where Johnson will give his French counterpart framed copies of the telegrams exchanged between de Gaulle and Winston Churchill on V-E Day, Johnson’s office said.

But the pandemic — and especially the issue of borders — was likely to come up during the bilateral discussion between the two leaders.

AD

On Monday, France officially reopened its borders to almost all European travelers, and the French Foreign Ministry no longer requires a 14-day quarantine periods for new arrivals. France will also gradually reopen its borders to travelers from outside theEuropean Union starting July 1.

But Britain still requires two-week quarantine periods for most visitors from abroad, and Macron’s delegation had to receive a special dispensation even to enter the United Kingdom for Thursday’s short visit.

AD

The French president is expected to ask Johnson to revisit the British government’s quarantine policy, especially given the imbalance in death tolls between the two countries. As of Thursday, France had recorded 29,575 deaths from the coronavirus, while Britain has recorded 42,153.

AD

Also hovering over the bilateral meeting was the issue of mounting French frustrations over stalled Brexit talks, although Macron appeared likely to save airing those concerns for a future E.U. meeting.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC on Thursday the despite all the tiffs between the two countries, over Brexit and quarantines, there really is nothing like neighbors.