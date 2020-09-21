Some 860,000 residents are affected by the new heightened restrictions. Parks are closed and shops and restaurants have to limit their occupancy to 50% in the affected zones.
The targeted areas have a 14-day rate of transmission above 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some of the highest in Europe.
The measure has been met with protests from people who think that authorities are stigmatizing the poor.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is meeting Monday with the president of the Madrid region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to coordinate a stronger response to the outbreaks.
Spain is struggling to contain a second wave of the virus, which has killed at least 30,000 people according to the country’s health ministry.
