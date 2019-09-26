Maduro said the images of Trump’s “disgusting face” as he spoke to the “lapdogs of U.S. imperialism” is an embarrassment that reflects the U.S. president’s “fatal obsession” with ousting him.
Trump has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader and this week celebrated an agreement reached by 16 Latin American nations to slap sanctions on senior Maduro officials.
