TIRANA, Albania — Albanian authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 has struck off western Albania. No injuries or damage has been reported so far.

The Institute of GeoSciences, Energy, Water and Environment on Wednesday reported that the quake occurred at 0901 GMT (1101 local time) around 18 kilometers (11 miles) underground near Lalesi Bay, a spot frequented by tourists some 30 kilometers (18 miles) west of the capital, Tirana.

The tremor was strongly felt in Tirana.

