Civic Platform is expected to name a new candidate to run against the frontrunner, incumbent President Andrzej Duda, and a few other candidates.
Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and former foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski have been mentioned as potential new picks.
The election was originally scheduled for last Sunday but was postponed amid coronavirus restrictions and political infighting over how and when to hold the vote. The new date is still to be announced, but it should fall before late July.
Duda, whose term expires Aug. 6, is seeking reelection with the support of the ruling, right-wing Law and Justice party.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.