A member of the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) gestures to journalists as members of rescue team enter a forest to conduct a search operation for a missing British girl, in Seremban, Malaysia, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. A 15-year-old London girl disappeared from a Malaysian resort over the weekend, with the girl’s family saying they believe she was abducted and police saying there was no indication that had happened. (Annice Lyn/Associated Press)

SEREMBAN, Malaysia — Malaysian police say fingerprints have been found in a forest resort where a 15-year-old London girl was reported missing and they do not rule out a possible criminal element.

Police earlier said there were no initial signs of foul play in Nora Anne Quoirin’s disappearance from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state Sunday morning. Her family discovered her missing from her bedroom with the window left open and say they considered it a criminal matter.

Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman says a police forensic team is analyzing fingerprints found in the resort but declined to give details.

He said Wednesday investigators are “not ruling out any possibility” including a criminal element although the case is still classified as a missing person.

