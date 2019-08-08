A rescue team member conducts a search and rescue operation for a missing British girl at a forest in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Malaysian police said Wednesday they were analyzing fingerprints found in a forest resort cottage where Nora Anne Quoirin, the British teenager, was reported missing and did not rule out a possible criminal element. (Lai Seng Sin/Associated Press)

SEREMBAN, Malaysia — Indigenous trackers are calling out the name of a 15-year-old London girl who mysteriously disappeared from a Malaysian forest resort as the search enters a fifth day and her family made an emotional appeal for information.

Members of the Senoi Praq, a special police team comprising indigenous tribes famed for their forest tracking skills, shouted “Nora!” on Thursday as they combed the dense forest surrounding the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state.

The family of Nora Anne Quoirin discovered her missing Sunday morning from the resort cottage and believes she was abducted. Police say they do not rule out a possible criminal element.

District police chief Nor Marzukee Besar says rescuers will also use recordings of her mother’s voice and play them over loudspeakers to try and find her.

