The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested last week in a crackdown on money laundering and is being held under police protection.

Three people were arrested in December 2017 on suspicion of carrying out the killing of Caruana Galizia, but the mastermind has yet to be identified.

Caruana Galizia’s reporting accused Malta’s politicians across the spectrum of corruption and of undermining democratic institutions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD