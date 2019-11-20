Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is expected to comment on the arrest later Wednesday.

Fenech is a very prominent hotelier and director of the Maltese power grid. His name was on leaked documents as a source of income for companies named in the Panama papers.

On Tuesday, officials said they had arrested the alleged middleman in the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017, and that he was offering to identify the mastermind. It wasn’t immediately clear whether there was a connection.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD