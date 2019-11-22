Police brought Fenech back for questioning after, in his presence on Friday, they searched his yacht. Earlier in the week, Malta’s military had stopped the yacht from leaving Malta with the businessman aboard.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has described the investigation as “the biggest our country has seen.”

Authorities can keep someone in custody only 48 hours without pressing charges. But they can bring the person in anew for questioning, as happened Friday.

