They said Friday he joined the Islamic State group in 2013 and bought the girl and her mother as slaves in 2015. He and his wife, German convert Jennifer W., allegedly left the girl chained outdoors at their home in Iraq as a punishment and let her die of thirst.
Jennifer W. went on trial in April. A.J. faces charges including genocide and crimes against humanity.
