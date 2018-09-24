LONDON — British police have released a man who was detained by security staff at Buckingham Palace on suspicion of carrying a Taser.

Police said Monday the man posed no threat and that his possession of the device was a genuine error. The device was found to be low-powered and part of a keyring.

The 38-year-old had been taken into custody at the visitors’ entrance to the palace Sunday afternoon after discovery of the device.

Police said he was a visitor from the Netherlands. He was released Sunday evening.

London police said in a statement that visitors should be aware that small knives and Tasers can be considered offensive weapons in Britain.

