Berlin’s regional court convicted the defendant, identified only as Gregor S. due to privacy rules, of murder and attempted murder.
Prosecutors said the defendant had acted out of hatred for the former German president, who died in 2015, blaming him for the use of the chemical known as “Agent Orange” during the Vietnam War.
Richard von Weizsäcker once worked for a German chemical company the killer believed had helped produced the defoliant widely used by U.S. troops during the conflict. The chemical has been blamed for health problems among those exposed to it.
Prosecutors, who had sought a 14-year prison sentence, said the defendant wanted “revenge” against the von Weizsaecker family.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.