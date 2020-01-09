A 57-year-old man, identified only as Klaus O. for privacy reasons, was sentenced to life in prison last March after the court in Bielefeld, 330 kilometers (205 miles) west of Berlin, found him guilty of attempted murder.

The defendant, who has appealed the verdict, had peppered co-workers’ food with mercury and other substances over several years, leaving one in a coma and two others with serious kidney damage.

He was arrested in May 2018 after surveillance video showed him putting a suspicious powder on a colleague’s sandwich at their workplace in the town of Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock.