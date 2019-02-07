AMSTERDAM — Prosecutors say a man fatally shot by police near the Dutch central bank in Amsterdam was carrying a fake weapon and may have been attempting to incite officers into killing him.

Detectives investigating Wednesday night’s shooting say the 31-year-old victim was carrying a replica weapon that “could not be differentiated” from a real gun.

He was shot after he began walking toward police responding to reports of an armed man walking the streets.

Prosecutors say in a statement Thursday that investigations into the incident have found “indications that it could have been suicide by a police bullet.” The statement did not elaborate or give any further details of the man’s identity.

