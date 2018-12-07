ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish official says an employee has fired shots in a municipality building in southern Turkey, killing two of his colleagues.

Soner Cetin, mayor for the town of Cukurova in Adana province, says the man entered the municipality building Friday brandishing a gun and opened fire on three of his colleagues. One of them was injured.

Cetin said the gunman was motivated by a “personal” feud between the employees.

State run Anadolu Agency says the man has been arrested.

