After he left prison, officers posing as like-minded extremists monitored him.
He was arrested days before the Pride in London event in summer 2019 and convicted at Woolwich Crown Court in February.
He was also found guilty of dissemination of a terrorist publication and possession of information useful to terrorism, for having a guide to carrying out terror attacks on his phone
His sister, Sneha, 26, was convicted of one count of failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism. She is yet to be sentenced.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.