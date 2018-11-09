STOCKHOLM — A Swedish court has found a man guilty of attempted murder for sending a letter bomb to a bitcoin company in London and over threatening letters he sent to lawmakers in Sweden, including government members.

The Stockholm District Court on Friday sentenced Swedish citizen Michael Salonen, 43, to seven years in prison.

In August 2017, Salonen mailed a letter bomb to London-based bitcoin company Cryptopay. No explosion occurred.

The court said Salonen was guilty of 20 counts of threats for including a white powder in the letters to lawmakers sent in 2017.

Sweden’s security service which was involved in the case because it concerned national government members, determined the powder was harmless.

One of those who received a letter was Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.