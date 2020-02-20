The attack occured as worshipper gathered for Asr Prayer around 3 p.m.

The attacker was apprehended by the worshippers and held until police arrived, according to a statement from the mosque.

Photos posted on social media showed police officers holding down and handcuffing a man wearing a red hoodie who was sprawled on the blue carpet inside the facility.

The identity of the suspect was not released by police. His possible motive and affiliation were not yet known. Police did not label it a terror attack.

“A 29-year-old man, who is believed to have been attending prayers, was arrested inside the mosque on suspicion of attempted murder,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“The incident is not being treated as terror-related at this time,” police added.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “deeply saddened to hear of the attack at the London Central Mosque. It’s so awful that this should happen, especially in a place of worship. My thoughts are with the victim and all those affected.”

Just a few hours earlier, before the attack in London, Johnson also expressed support for Germany after a gun rampage in the town of Hanau left 11 people dead. “The UK stands with our German friends against this racist assault on our values,” Johnson said.

London has been the scene of a string of attacks by both Islamist terrorists and white nationalist extremists.

In 2017, a 47-year-old plowed a van into a group of evening worshippers outside a mosque in Finsbury Park. A 51-year-old man died and nine others were injured. The perpetrator, Darren Osborne, was jailed for life. The judge said that Osborne had been radicalized over the Internet by those “determined to spread hatred of Muslims.”

Although authorities declined to make a connection to terrorism on Thursday, British Muslims expressed their fears.

One social media user, who posted photos on Thursday, wrote that, “This is absolutely terrible. No muslim is safe in their places of worship!!”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is Muslim, tweeted, “Every Londoner is entitled to feel safe in their place of worship & I want to reassure London's communities that acts of violence in our city will not be tolerated.”

The London Central Mosque, also known as the Regents Park Mosque and the Islamic Cultural Centre, is an iconic landmark, with its large golden dome, located in the heart of leafy, posh central London. Nearby are embassies, museums and the official residence of the U.S. Ambassador to Britain.

The land for the mosque was donated to Britain’s Muslim community by King George VI in the 1940s. The landmark complex was not completed in the late 1970s.