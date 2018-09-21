BERLIN — Berlin police say a 23-year-old man killed his baby son by throwing the infant from the 7th floor of a high-rise building before jumping to his death.

Police said Friday the man, who wasn’t named, may have been suffering from “psychological problems.”

Officers were alerted by a passer-by who found the bodies of the man and nine-month-old infant late Thursday in the German capital’s eastern Friedrichsfelde district.

Police said the child’s mother wasn’t present when the incident happened. She is receiving counseling.

