The man hit the Jewish university student on his head in front of a Hamburg synagogue during the holiday of Sukkot. The student had to be admitted to a hospital with severe injuries but survived the attack.
Judge Birgit Woitas said while it was clear “this was a targeted attack on a Jew,” the attacker was a “mentally ill person who acted on his own,” German news agency dpa reported.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.