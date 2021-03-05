The children were sequestered inside the school while police searched for any explosives or accomplices, she said. No one was hurt in the incident and the man’s motives remain unclear, she said. The spokeswoman was not authorized to be publicly named.
France saw deadly attacks targeting a Jewish school in Toulouse in 2012 and a Paris kosher market in 2015.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.