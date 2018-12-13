THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Military police in the Netherlands have arrested a man armed with a knife at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

Military police spokeswoman Joanna Helmonds said the man allegedly threatened passers-by on Thursday night before officers detained him. Nobody was injured.

Helmonds says “the investigation is still underway but we do not believe there was a terrorist motive.” She says officials declared the airport safe.

A tweet from the airport’s account said the man was arrested in a public area with stores, restaurants and several stairways leading down to an underground railway station.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.