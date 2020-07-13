Police conducted an ID check on Rausch near the Black Forest town of Oppenau early Sunday during which he initially cooperated but then suddenly pulled a gun on officers, threatening them and forcing them to hand over their service weapons. Nobody was injured in the incident close to Germany’s border with France.
Rausch is described as being 170 centimeters (around 5 feet, 7 inches) tall, bald, with a goatee beard and wearing camouflage clothing and possibly glasses.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.