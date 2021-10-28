And what visitors will find, in Draghi’s Italy, is a country that has become charmed — at least for now — by his political competence and clout. Italian pundits speak about Draghi glowingly, describing him as an above-the-fray prime minister with a degree of credibility that his predecessors lacked. So far, they say, he has been willing to make tough — sometimes unilateral — decisions regardless of their popularity. And he has proved popular nonetheless, with an approval rating of 63 percent, higher than most of the other democratic leaders who will be visiting Rome.